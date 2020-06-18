Business Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF to invest Rs 11,367 cr in Jio Platforms for 2.32% stake Updated : June 18, 2020 04:33 PM IST PIF is the third sovereign wealth fund after Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala Investment Company, to invest in Jio Platforms PIF’s investment has been done at a similar valuation as some of the recent private equity investments Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply