Rs 999 Jio Bharat will ease 4G transition for feature phone users, say experts

The launch of Jio Bharat feature phone at Rs 999 has sparked discussions among industry experts. Varun Mishra, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research and Nikhil Pahwa, Editor at Medianama, shared their views with CNBC-TV18 on the launch and its likely impact.

Jio on Monday, July 3, launched the Jio Bharat feature phone at Rs 999, which Jio claims is the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone. The launch has garnered attention and sparked discussions among industry experts. Experts believe that there has been a need to shift the feature phone users to the internet for a very long time, and, the market has faced a gap in terms of affordable, high-quality smartphones due to rising prices and component costs. And Jio’s move can facilitate the transition from 2G to 4G quickly.

Varun Mishra, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said, "There are around 300 million feature phones users in India so those are the users which are using their 2G mobile phones and the transition is not happening very quickly. In terms of the market, there has been a gap with an increase in component prices. There has been a gap in terms of a quality low-cost smartphones."

One key challenge lies in convincing consumers, particularly those in rural areas, to make the leap directly to smartphones. Factors such as the learning curve, overall ownership expenses, and repair costs contribute to their resistance. Jio's Bharat phone, priced at Rs 999, aims to address this issue by providing a middle ground between 2G feature phones and 4G smartphones. Mishra believes that this device can facilitate the transition from 2G to 4G and enable users to experience Jio's services ecosystem effectively.

"It (Jio) is one of the most unique operators in the world. It controls right from connectivity to commerce to cloud and it is this bundle which Jio wants to monetise and not just the connectivity part of it. So this will help those users to get a sense of Jio services from 2G to 4G and then eventually move to the smartphone segment as well," Mishra said.

Nikhil Pahwa, Editor at Medianama, added his perspective, emphasising the need to shift feature phone users to the internet. He noted that although India has a large number of internet connections, the internet user base is still relatively limited, with approximately 150 million e-commerce consumers.

"So, you know, we may have 890 odd million internet connections, but that includes narrow band and broadband and the way it happens, the users start with one level of internet users and then move to another. What Jio did with 4G initially, it allowed you most of this country to leapfrog from 2G straight to 4G."

"So if you look at the charts and how internet connections sort of transformed because of Jio, you would see that 2G connections dropped sharply and 4G connections grew and it even killed 3G at that time," Pahwa said.

He sees Jio's move as a challenge to other operators and service providers. By targeting the user bases of competitors and transitioning 2G customers, including those of rival operators, Jio aims to solidify its market position.

"This is a very long-term play, the game that they are playing, it is not just going to be handsets, it is going to be services. Bundling services into the same price and replacing entertainment also makes a lot of sense. It's not as if it has not been tried before, like Airtel had Wynk and its own movie services as well… all of this competition is fantastic for consumers."

"What we are worried about was the fact that competition would actually reduce in the market and even from the government's perspective, they have to look at the fact that India's internet user base has mostly been stagnating over the last few quarters. So another price war might actually help shake things up a bit," he said.