Rs 999 Jio Bharat will ease 4G transition for feature phone users, say experts

The launch of Jio Bharat feature phone at Rs 999 has sparked discussions among industry experts. Varun Mishra, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research and Nikhil Pahwa, Editor at Medianama, shared their views with CNBC-TV18 on the launch and its likely impact.

Jio on Monday, July 3, launched the Jio Bharat feature phone at Rs 999, which Jio claims is the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone. The launch has garnered attention and sparked discussions among industry experts. Experts believe that there has been a need to shift the feature phone users to the internet for a very long time, and, the market has faced a gap in terms of affordable, high-quality smartphones due to rising prices and component costs. And Jio’s move can facilitate the transition from 2G to 4G quickly.

Varun Mishra, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said, "There are around 300 million feature phones users in India so those are the users which are using their 2G mobile phones and the transition is not happening very quickly. In terms of the market, there has been a gap with an increase in component prices. There has been a gap in terms of a quality low-cost smartphones."