Route Mobile secures UCaaS solution order from Robi Axiata

The solution for the enterprise customers will open new avenues for its voice and contact centre product. Customers will be able to leverage Route Mobile’s UCaaS solution to conduct business operations, operate their customer care centre, and marketing-related activities as well, the company revealed in its statement.

Telecommunications service provider, Route Mobile, on Tuesday said that it has been selected by Bangladesh’s second-largest mobile network operator, Robi Axiata, for the deployment of its unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solution.

The company, in an exchange filing, said, “Robi Axita (Bangladesh) Selects Route Mobile Limited for the deployment of its UCAAS Solution for Enterprise Customers.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Route Mobile’s UCaaS solution will enable Robi Axiata to handle inbound and outbound calls, transfer calls and provide conferencing capabilities, call barging and spoofing, live monitoring and recording, IVR and agent management. Its robust offering will allow Robi Axiata to better serve its existing enterprise customers while also growing its customer base by an expected 15 percent.

Also Read: Route Mobile launches its new security service suite Trusense at Mobile World Congress 2023

The solution for the enterprise customers will open new avenues for its voice and contact centre product. Customers will be able to leverage Route Mobile’s UCaaS solution to conduct business operations, operate their customer care centre, and marketing-related activities as well, the company revealed in its statement.

“We have achieved several milestones with this UCaaS project. Route Mobile has successfully forayed into Bangladesh and implemented a first-of-its-kind solution in the industry. Robi will be able to generate a new revenue stream by providing our UCaaS solution directly to its enterprise customers and increasing their profit margin. This will serve as an excellent use case for other global operators to follow as well,” said Rajdipkumar Gupta, MD and Group CEO, Route Mobile.

With this deployment, Route Mobile claims that Robi Axiata will be able to open up an additional revenue stream and achieve higher profitability while improving customer experience.

Route Mobile’s UCaaS solution will further help Robi Axiata improve upon its uptime, service- and support-related issues, it added.

Also Read: Route Mobile gets CITC license to open sales offices in Saudi Arabia

“We have been in need of a robust set of services to cater to our enterprise customers. Route Mobile’s UCaaS solution checked all the boxes in terms of functionality, reliability and bringing about operational efficiencies. I am confident we will see an improvement in customer satisfaction figures and also broaden our customer base,” said Adil Hossain Noble, Chief Enterprise Officer, Robi Axita.

The UCaaS Services market size is $61.07 billion and is expected to grow to $240.17 billion by 2030, according to total industry insights.

Robi Axiata, founded in 1997, claims to have 54.5 million subscribers and the highest percentage of data users (74.2 percent) in the industry. Robi Axita also happens to be the first company to launch the 4.5G service in all 64 districts in Bangladesh.