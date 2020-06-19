Business RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani: Have fulfilled promise to shareholders of making co debt free ahead of schedule Updated : June 19, 2020 09:18 AM IST Reliance Industries had raised Rs 1.15 lakh crore through stake sales to multiple investors in its technology subsidiary Jio Platforms and around Rs 53,000 crore through a rights issue The company's net debt was Rs 161,035 crore, as on 31st March 2020 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply