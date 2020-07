Reliance Industries during its 43rd Annual General Meeting announced the launch of JioTV+.

Jio TV+ will curate OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, SonyLiv, Zee5, JioCinema, JioSaavn, YouTube, among others, into one app. It will be voice-search enabled.

Additionally, the company announced details about JioMart, Jio 5G solution and Jio Glass.

Jio Glass will weigh only 75 grams and offer best in class, immersive mixed reality services, the company said.

It will remain connected by a single-cable and will have 25 apps that may allow augmented reality video meetings and more.

Jio also confirmed Google investment during the AGM.

Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.8 percent stake in Jio Platforms Limited, becoming the latest A-list investor in the digital unit of Reliance Industries (RIL).

Mukesh Ambani said that Google and Jio are partnering to build an Android based smartphone operating system.

In the last 12 weeks, the company has raised capital from investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake Partners (two investments), Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, PIF, Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures.

This was the first virtual 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM).