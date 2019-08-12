RIL AGM 2019: Jio GigaFiber to be launched on September 5; check tariffs, price, plans here

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), in its 42nd annual general meeting, announced that Jio GigaFiber will be commercially launched on September 5, 2019.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Jio GigaFiber would offer free voice calls for life from landline phones, high-speed broadband of minimum speed of 100 Mbps, free high-definition TV and dish at a minimum subscription of Rs 700 per month.

The company announced that the base plan of Jio GigaFiber will start with 100 Mbps and can go up to 1 Gbps which will be priced between Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 per month.

"In India, even the most basic Jio GigaFiber will start at 100 Mbps at the lowest end. We have plans to go all the way to 1 Gbps. We are pricing our plan at one-tenth of global rate to make it accessible for every home," Ambani said.

"We have already seen the rollout of this service gradually taking place across the country. At the moment Jio GigaFiber users have paid a refundable security deposit of Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 4,500 for the router but the broadband service has otherwise been free," Ambani added.

Voice calls from home to any Indian operator, mobile or fixed, will be absolutely free forever.Â The company also announced a lower fixed-line international calling with unlimited calling pack to the United States and Canada at Rs 500 per month.

Jio GigaFiber will also get Jio Postpaid Plus service which will offer at-home portability, family plans, international roaming at a fraction of the cost, and phone upgrades at preferential rates, Ambani added.