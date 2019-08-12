RIL AGM 2019: Jio Gigafibre rollout will be completed in next 12 months, says Mukesh Ambani

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), in its 42nd annual general meeting, announced that the Jio Gigafibre has received 15 million registrations from 1,600 towns for home broadband services.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of RIL, said that Gigafibre services will be officially rolled out in the next 12 months.

"The plan ahead for Jio Gigafibre is to reach 20 million residences and 15 million business," he said at the AGM.

RILâ€™s broadband offering is currently in a preview phase and is available for a refundable security deposit of Rs 4,500 with free installation for the 100 Mbps plan. The security deposit drops to Rs 2,500 for the 50 Mbps plan.