Relief for telecom sector: Government grants 2-year moratorium for spectrum payment

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday night that the government has decided to grant a 2-year moratorium for telecom companies to pay their spectrum dues.

The finance minister further elaborated that the deferred amounts of spectrum fees due from telcos will be equally spread over the remaining installments.

She said, "These deferred amounts will be equally spread over the remaining installments to be paid by the TSPs without any increase in the existing time period specified for making the installments payments. The interest as stipulated while auctioning of the concerned spectrum will, however, be charged so that NPV of the payable amount is protected.”