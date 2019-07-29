Business
Reliance likely to launch Jio GigaFiber on August 12, says report
Updated : July 29, 2019 11:07 AM IST
The company is expected to price its home broadband service’ base package at around Rs 500 per month.
The company is expected to come with monthly, half-yearly and annual plans.
GigaTV set-top-box would offer internet-based digital content services, along with access to Jio’s app suite.
