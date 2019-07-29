Reliance likely to launch Jio GigaFiber on August 12, says report

The commercial launch of Reliance Jio’s broadband service Jio GigaFiber is expected to take place on August 12, reported Business Standard. The service, which was initially announced during last year’s Reliance annual general meeting is expected to offer internet speed of up to one gigabyte per second (Gbps) and support additional services such as television.

While the service, the report said, is to be offered by the company for free under the purview offer, the user needs to deposit a refundable security deposit of Rs 4,500 to get the connection. While it is expected that the refundable deposit option may continue even after the launch, the report added that there is a chance that the deposit amount may vary based on the difference in services and bandwidth.

There is yet no clarity regarding the plans are to be offered. The company, the report added, is expected to price its home broadband service’ base package at around Rs 500 per month. However, the report further added that the company is expected to come with monthly, half-yearly and annual plans.

Further, when it comes to supporting other services, the GigaTV set-top-box would offer internet-based digital content services, along with access to Jio’s app suite. Besides television, the report said, the set-top-box would also support a video calling feature, which would allow users to make video calls from their televisions. Also, the report added that the GigaTV remote, Amazon’s Fire Stick remote, would be voice-enabled.

However, the report added that Reliance may not limit its reach only to the broadband service. The company, the report said, is expected to introduce home automation products such as security cameras and other voice-controlled automation products alongside the service Jio GigaFiber.