Reliance Jio's new phone to generate Rs 25,000 crore in revenue & a 30% jump in overall revenue

Even if Reliance Jio is able to target 25 percent of the market or sell 10 crore phones in the first 12 months, it can reap revenue of Rs 25,000 crore and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 12,500 crore to its balance sheets, from the newly launched mobile phone, according to Deven Choksey, founder and promoter of KRChoksey Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

The company is set to target a market of 40 crore phones with its newly launched phone JioBharat V2 for a market price of Rs 999 and a Rs 123 plan for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data for 28 days.

“I think it's going to change their balance sheet significantly,” Choksey said. “We are addressing a total addressable market of about 40 crore phones, out of which even if you ended up cornering 25 percent of that market, to the pricing, which has been announced, Rs 1,000 for phone and about Rs 15 of yearly subscriptions or ARPU (Average revenue per user) coming in would generate a revenue of Rs 25,000 crore to their Jio Platform Books,” he added.

The company’s overall revenue book is likely to increase both on revenue and EBITDA. With a significant growth rate of 30 percent, Choksey thinks that the company could make increase the one lakh crore revenue book to 1.3 lakh crore in FY24.

“So, one lakh crore revenue book could be 1,30,000 crore and the EBITDA of 50,000 crore would be again correspondingly growing around Rs 65,000 to 70,000 that is a range of growth that I see as far as the financial numbers are concerned,” Choksey talked about the projections for the company in FY24.

Moreover, in the telecom sector, currently, the company has 44 crore customers. With the proposition to convert 2G customers into 4G customers, it could add 10 crore customers to its user base out of the 40 crore 2G users Reliance Jio is targeting. This would be a significant 25 percent increase in the number of customers of the company.

Another expert, Rohan Dhamija, Managing Partner, India & M-East, Analysys Mason, feels the company is targeting 200 to 300 million from the 2G user segment with JioBharat V2 and the internet and unlimited call plan.

“In terms of a cheaper device, which serves the affordability issue in that segment of the market, cheaper data and so much more data vis-a-vis the competition's offers, and then all of these content and payment apps along with it. So it's basically serving the holy trinity of what drives internet penetration in the market,” Dhamija said.

“With this Jio Bharat device, it will be able to grab much more than 40 percent market share of this toward 250 to 300 million 2G market. So just in that sense, by adding about 100-250 million users to its already humongous user base, I think it will have a significant positive impact on its overall market share in the industry,” Dhamija added.

With this new announcement, Reliance Jio is likely to increase its customer base significantly in the coming twelve months.