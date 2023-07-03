Reliance Jio's new phone to generate Rs 25,000 crore in revenue & a 30% jump in overall revenue

The company is set to target a market of 40 crore phones with its newly launched phone JioBharat V2 could contribute Rs 25,000 to its revenue book. While, with an estimated growth rate of 30 percent, the overall revenue could jump to 1.3 lakh in the FY24.

Even if Reliance Jio is able to target 25 percent of the market or sell 10 crore phones in the first 12 months, it can reap revenue of Rs 25,000 crore and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 12,500 crore to its balance sheets, from the newly launched mobile phone, according to Deven Choksey, founder and promoter of KRChoksey Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

The company is set to target a market of 40 crore phones with its newly launched phone JioBharat V2 for a market price of Rs 999 and a Rs 123 plan for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data for 28 days.

“I think it's going to change their balance sheet significantly,” Choksey said. “We are addressing a total addressable market of about 40 crore phones, out of which even if you ended up cornering 25 percent of that market, to the pricing, which has been announced, Rs 1,000 for phone and about Rs 15 of yearly subscriptions or ARPU (Average revenue per user) coming in would generate a revenue of Rs 25,000 crore to their Jio Platform Books,” he added.