Telecom
Reliance Jio's new 'all-in-one' plans include free IUC minutes. Check details here
Updated : October 22, 2019 11:40 AM IST
Reliance Jio on Monday announced new "all-in-one" plans, offering attractive prices on data recharges for its prepaid customers.
A one-month plan by Jio is priced at Rs 222. It comes with 2 GB internet per day and free unlimited calling on the Jio network.
The two-month plan costs Rs 333 with the same benefits, while the three-month plan is priced at Rs 444.
