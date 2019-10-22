#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Telecom

Reliance Jio's new 'all-in-one' plans include free IUC minutes. Check details here

Updated : October 22, 2019 11:40 AM IST

Reliance Jio on Monday announced new "all-in-one" plans, offering attractive prices on data recharges for its prepaid customers.
A one-month plan by Jio is priced at Rs 222. It comes with 2 GB internet per day and free unlimited calling on the Jio network.
The two-month plan costs Rs 333 with the same benefits, while the three-month plan is priced at Rs 444.
Reliance Jio's new 'all-in-one' plans include free IUC minutes. Check details here
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV