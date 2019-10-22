Reliance Jio's new 'all-in-one' plans include free IUC minutes. Check details here

Reliance Jio on Monday announced new "all-in-one" plans, offering attractive prices on data recharges for its prepaid customers. A one-month plan by Jio is priced at Rs 222. It comes with 2 GB internet per day and free unlimited calling on the Jio network.

The two-month plan costs Rs 333 with the same benefits, while the three-month plan is priced at Rs 444.

"When compared to Jio's existing 2GB/per day plan, the three-month 2GB per day pack will now cost only Rs 444 instead of Rs 448 with additional 1,000 minutes of off net IUC minutes which would have come at nearly Rs 80 separately," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

Reliance Jio all in one plans

Similarly, the two-month plan will now cost Rs 333 against the earlier cost of Rs 396 with additional 1,000 minutes outgoing calls which would cost Rs 80 separately with IUC charges.

As in the other new plans, the monthly plan also includes IUC charges worth Rs 80. But the cost of the monthly plan has gone up to Rs 222 from Rs 198.

"The new plans are the cheapest in the market. They are 20-50 per cent cheaper than existing competition plans," Reliance Jio said.

With IANS inputs