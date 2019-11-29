Reliance JioFiber announces new prepaid vouchers of Rs 199 weekly, Rs 351 monthly plans

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has introduced two new prepaid vouchers for its broadband service, Jio Fiber. The new vouchers come in addition to the existing prepaid plans. The base plan on Jio Fiber starts at Rs 699 per month offering up to 100Mbps data speeds, bundled with 150 GB data, as per information available on the website. The company's two new pre-paid vouchers cost Rs 199 for a week's validity and Rs 351 for a month's validity. In the new plan, customers will be benefited by an unlimited voice calling, data allowance and complimentary TV video calling.

Reliance JioFiber Rs 199 prepaid broadband voucher plan

The first plan is a weekly broadband plan from the company. The plan has been priced at Rs 199 and including GST charges which take it to Rs 234.82. The plan offers unlimited local and national calling and includes unlimited data download at 100Mbps speed.

Reliance JioFiber Rs 351 prepaid broadband voucher plan

Moving on to the second monthly plan, which is available for Rs 351. Although the plan has been priced at Rs 351 after including GST charges it takes the total price to Rs 414.18. The customers will get unlimited free local and national voice calling.

Also read: COAI serving only the interests of Airtel and Vodafone Idea, says Reliance Jio in a new letter to telecom minister

In terms of data, you get 50GB at 10Mbps speed. Once the data is exhausted, you can continue with unlimited downloads, but at reduced speeds of 1Mbps. Reliance Jio is also offering quarterly, half-yearly and yearly payment options to the subscribers.

Reliance Jio, Mukesh Ambani's vehicle for re-entry into the telecom space, had three years back begun mobile services, offering free voice calling and data. That got millions hooked on to his network which started charging for internet data usages from April 1, 2017, while voice calls continue to remain free.

Also read: Reliance Jio accuses COAI to be lobby for Airtel and Vodafone Idea