Reliance JioFiber announces new prepaid vouchers of Rs 199 weekly, Rs 351 monthly plans

Updated : November 29, 2019 04:27 PM IST

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has added two new prepaid voucher plans for its JioFiber broadband customers.
The base plan on Jio Fiber starts at Rs 699 per month offering up to 100Mbps data speeds, bundled with 150 GB data.
The company's two new pre-paid vouchers cost Rs 199 for a week's validity and Rs 351 for a month's validity.
