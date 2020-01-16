#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Reliance Jio widens subscribers’ base; Airtel, Vodafone Idea way behind in Nov 2019, shows Trai data

Updated : January 16, 2020 08:29 PM IST

Trai data, released on Thursday, shows Reliance Jio brought in 5.6 million wireless subscribers in November 2019.
Bharti Airtel could only manage to add 1.6 million new customers in November.
Vodafone Idea, after witnessing a minor improvement in subscriber base in October, lost 9.7 percent or 36.4 million wireless subscribers in November.

