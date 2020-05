Industry body the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) and telecom companies have submitted their recommendations to the sector regulator Trai favouring the implementation of a floor price for data tariffs. However, the government policy think-tank Niti Aayog, as well as the Competition Commission of India, do not favour floor prices.

All three private sector telecom companies – Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea ltd and Reliance Jio – are in favour of implementing floor price for data tariffs. Public sector telecom companies BSNL and MTNL favour floor prices for data as well as voice and SMS services.

In December, Trai had released a consultation paper to fix minimum or floor rates for mobile phone calls and data. The telecom call and data rates are at present under forbearance or not regulated. However, private telecom operators had unanimously approached Trai to fix a minimum price for mobile internet rates.

-The story will be updated with more details.