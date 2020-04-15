Reliance Jio ups JioFiber broadband connectivity in Mumbai

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has increased JioFiber network capacity in Mumbai to support the rising data demand in the megacity. The telecom giant’s decision comes days after it announced on twitter that it will provide basic JioFiber broadband connectivity (10Mbps), wherever it is geographically feasible, without any service charge, during the lockdown period.

Jio, in view of the current situation, has come up recently with several offers aimed at aiding millions of its users confined to their homes. This includes plans to provide home gateway routers with a minimum refundable amount and joining hands with Microsoft Teams to ensure that individuals, students, educational and healthcare institutions will be able to continue their professional lives while practicing social distancing.

Jio is also offering double-data across its 4G add-on vouchers in addition to bundling non-Jio voice calling minutes in these vouchers for free. With the upgrade, the 4G data vouchers of Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101, now come with 800 MB, 2GB, 6GB and 12 GB of high-speed data respectively. These vouchers offer 75, 200, 500 and 1000 minutes respectively of outgoing talk-time to any non-Jio network across the country.

Launch of JioPOS Lite app for community recharge

In addition to these, Jio has also launched the JioPOS Lite app, enabling community recharge. Available on Google Play store, the app allows anyone to partner with Jio and recharge prepaid numbers of other Jio users as a method to earn money.