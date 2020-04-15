Telecom
Reliance Jio ups JioFiber broadband connectivity in Mumbai
Updated : April 15, 2020 01:33 PM IST
Jio, in view of the current situation, has come up recently with several offers aimed at aiding millions of its users confined to their homes.
The telecom giant’s decision comes days after it announced in twitter that it will provide basic JioFiber broadband connectivity (10Mbps), wherever it is geographically feasible, without any service charge, during the lockdown period.
Jio is also offering double-data across its 4G add-on vouchers in addition to bundling non-Jio voice calling minutes in these vouchers for free.