Reliance Jio turns 7 — Here is a look at the telecom giant's current tariff plans

Telecom giant Reliance Jio will complete seven years in the Indian market on Tuesday. In this short span of time, the company grew its customer base to 448.5 million as of June 30, 2023.

Jio also launched the Jio Bharat feature phone in July, in an attempt to bring the 4G network to existing 2G users who cannot afford a smartphone.

"There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. Six years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio would leave no stone unturned to democratise the internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. The new Jio Bharat phone is another step in that direction," Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said during the launch.

The phone comes with a Rs 123 plan that is valid for 28 days and offers 14GB of data (0.5 GB per day) — the company claims it is seven times higher than any of its competitors. The same plan will cost Rs 1,234 annually, offering 168 GB of data (0.5 GB a day).

During its 46th Annual General Meeting, Reliance also announced the launch of Jio AirFiber , a fixed-wireless broadband offering, on September 19. With this, the telecom giant aims to reach up to 150,000 connections per day and plans to expand the company’s addressable market over the next three years to over 200 million high-paying homes and premises.

Last month Jio also introduced new prepaid plans with a Netflix subscription included , which is a first for any service provider. The plans start at Rs 1,099 and are valid for 84 days.

Here are the prepaid tariff plans offered by Reliance Jio:

Price Validity Daily data cap Rs 2,999 365 days 2.5GB Rs 1,499 84 days 3GB Rs 1,099 84 days 2GB Rs 999 84 days 3GB Rs 749 90 days 2GB Rs 789 84 days 2GB Rs 739 84 days 1.5GB Rs 719 84 days 2GB Rs 666 84 days 1.5GB Rs 589 56 days 2GB Rs 529 56 days 1.5GB Rs 399 28 days 3GB Rs 349 30 days 2.5GB Rs 2,545 336 days 1.5GB Rs 479 56 days 1.5GB Rs 269 28 days 1.5GB Rs 259 1 calendar month 1.5GB Rs 239 28 days 1.5GB Rs 199 23 days 1.5GB Rs 533 56 days 2GB Rs 299 28 days 2GB Rs 249 23 days 2GB Rs 209 28 days 1GB Rs 179 24 days 1GB Rs 149 20 days 1GB Rs 296 30 days 25GB (total) Rs 219 14 days 3GB

The plans also offer JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud subscriptions as additional benefits. Netflix subscription is available on the Rs 1,099 and the Rs 1,499 plans.

Here are the postpaid tariff plans offered by Reliance Jio: