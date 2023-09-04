Reliance Jio turns 7 — Here is a look at the telecom giant's current tariff plans

3 Min Read
Telecom giant Reliance Jio will complete seven years in the Indian market on Tuesday. In this short span of time, the company grew its customer base to 448.5 million as of June 30, 2023.
Jio also launched the Jio Bharat feature phone in July, in an attempt to bring the 4G network to existing 2G users who cannot afford a smartphone.
"There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. Six years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio would leave no stone unturned to democratise the internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. The new Jio Bharat phone is another step in that direction," Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said during the launch.
The phone comes with a Rs 123 plan that is valid for 28 days and offers 14GB of data (0.5 GB per day) — the company claims it is seven times higher than any of its competitors. The same plan will cost Rs 1,234 annually, offering 168 GB of data (0.5 GB a day).
During its 46th Annual General Meeting, Reliance also announced the launch of Jio AirFiber, a fixed-wireless broadband offering, on September 19. With this, the telecom giant aims to reach up to 150,000 connections per day and plans to expand the company’s addressable market over the next three years to over 200 million high-paying homes and premises.
Last month Jio also introduced new prepaid plans with a Netflix subscription included, which is a first for any service provider. The plans start at Rs 1,099 and are valid for 84 days.
Here are the prepaid tariff plans offered by Reliance Jio:
|Price
|Validity
|Daily data cap
|Rs 2,999
|365 days
|2.5GB
|Rs 1,499
|84 days
|3GB
|Rs 1,099
|84 days
|2GB
|Rs 999
|84 days
|3GB
|Rs 749
|90 days
|2GB
|Rs 789
|84 days
|2GB
|Rs 739
|84 days
|1.5GB
|Rs 719
|84 days
|2GB
|Rs 666
|84 days
|1.5GB
|Rs 589
|56 days
|2GB
|Rs 529
|56 days
|1.5GB
|Rs 399
|28 days
|3GB
|Rs 349
|30 days
|2.5GB
|Rs 2,545
|336 days
|1.5GB
|Rs 479
|56 days
|1.5GB
|Rs 269
|28 days
|1.5GB
|Rs 259
|1 calendar month
|1.5GB
|Rs 239
|28 days
|1.5GB
|Rs 199
|23 days
|1.5GB
|Rs 533
|56 days
|2GB
|Rs 299
|28 days
|2GB
|Rs 249
|23 days
|2GB
|Rs 209
|28 days
|1GB
|Rs 179
|24 days
|1GB
|Rs 149
|20 days
|1GB
|Rs 296
|30 days
|25GB (total)
|Rs 219
|14 days
|3GB
The plans also offer JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud subscriptions as additional benefits. Netflix subscription is available on the Rs 1,099 and the Rs 1,499 plans.
Here are the postpaid tariff plans offered by Reliance Jio:
|Price
|Data
|Benefits
|Rs 1,499
|300GB
|Netflix (mobile), Amazon Prime
|Rs 699
|100GB
|Netflix (mobile), Amazon Prime
|Rs 599
|Unlimited
|NA
|Rs 399
|75GB
|NA
|Rs 299
|30GB
|NA
Note To Readers
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Telecom operators to face Rs 10 Lakh penalty for violating new SIM card sale rules
Aug 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Airtel plans Uganda’s biggest IPO to seek over $200 million
Aug 29, 2023 IST2 Min Read