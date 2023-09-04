CNBC TV18
Reliance Jio turns 7 — Here is a look at the telecom giant's current tariff plans

Reliance Jio turns 7 — Here is a look at the telecom giant's current tariff plans

Telecom giant Reliance Jio will complete seven years in the Indian market on Tuesday. In this short span of time, the company grew its customer base to 448.5 million as of June 30, 2023.

By Pihu Yadav  Sept 4, 2023 4:37:57 PM IST (Published)

Reliance Jio turns 7 — Here is a look at the telecom giant's current tariff plans
Telecom giant Reliance Jio will complete seven years in the Indian market on Tuesday. In this short span of time, the company grew its customer base to 448.5 million as of June 30, 2023.

Jio also launched the Jio Bharat feature phone in July, in an attempt to bring the 4G network to existing 2G users who cannot afford a smartphone.
"There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. Six years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio would leave no stone unturned to democratise the internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. The new Jio Bharat phone is another step in that direction," Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said during the launch.
The phone comes with a Rs 123 plan that is valid for 28 days and offers 14GB of data (0.5 GB per day) — the company claims it is seven times higher than any of its competitors. The same plan will cost Rs 1,234 annually, offering 168 GB of data (0.5 GB a day).
During its 46th Annual General Meeting, Reliance also announced the launch of Jio AirFiber, a fixed-wireless broadband offering, on September 19. With this, the telecom giant aims to reach up to 150,000 connections per day and plans to expand the company’s addressable market over the next three years to over 200 million high-paying homes and premises.
Last month Jio also introduced new prepaid plans with a Netflix subscription included, which is a first for any service provider. The plans start at Rs 1,099 and are valid for 84 days.
Here are the prepaid tariff plans offered by Reliance Jio:
PriceValidityDaily data cap
Rs 2,999365 days2.5GB
Rs 1,49984 days3GB
Rs 1,09984 days2GB
Rs 99984 days3GB
Rs 74990 days2GB
Rs 78984 days2GB
Rs 73984 days1.5GB
Rs 71984 days2GB
Rs 66684 days1.5GB
Rs 58956 days2GB
Rs 52956 days1.5GB
Rs 39928 days3GB
Rs 34930 days2.5GB
Rs 2,545336 days1.5GB
Rs 47956 days1.5GB
Rs 26928 days1.5GB
Rs 2591 calendar month1.5GB
Rs 23928 days1.5GB
Rs 19923 days1.5GB
Rs 53356 days2GB
Rs 29928 days2GB
Rs 24923 days2GB
Rs 20928 days1GB
Rs 17924 days1GB
Rs 14920 days1GB
Rs 29630 days25GB (total)
Rs 21914 days3GB
The plans also offer JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud subscriptions as additional benefits. Netflix subscription is available on the Rs 1,099 and the Rs 1,499 plans.
Here are the postpaid tariff plans offered by Reliance Jio:
PriceDataBenefits
Rs 1,499300GBNetflix (mobile), Amazon Prime
Rs 699100GBNetflix (mobile), Amazon Prime
Rs 599UnlimitedNA
Rs 39975GBNA
Rs 29930GBNA
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

