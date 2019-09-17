Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed chart; Vodafone tops upload speed chart in August: Trai

Billionaire Mukesh Ambaniâ€™s Reliance Jio continues to lead in the average 4G download speed chart published by telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for August.

The company achieved 21.3 Mbps average download speed in the month of August, witnessing an improvement from 21.0 Mbps in July. Reliance Jio was the fastest 4G operator in 2018 with highest average download speed in all 12 months.

Performance of Bharti Airtel, however, dipped in August to 8.2 Mbps from 8.8 Mbps in July, according to the data published by Trai. Though Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their businesses and now operate as Vodafone Idea, Trai published their network performance separately.

Average 4G download speed on Vodafone network remained flat at 7.7 Mbps in August. Idea registered a decline in average download speed from 6.6 Mbps in July to 6.1Mbps in the month of August.

Vodafone achieved 5.5 Mbps average 4G upload speed in August, witnessing a decline from 5.8 Mbps in the month of July. Idea and Airtel network registered a marginal decline in average 4G upload speed at 5.1 Mbps and 3.1 Mbps respectively in August, whereas Jio stood at 4.4Mbps average upload speed.

The average speed is computed by Trai based on data it collects with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.