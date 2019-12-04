#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Reliance Jio to raise mobile call, data charges from December 6 by up to 39%

Updated : December 04, 2019 07:55 PM IST

According to new tariffs, Jio customers will have to pay Rs 555 for 84-day validity and 1.5 GB of data per day.
The company claimed that it has priced all the new plans up to 25 percent cheaper than the new call and data tariff plans rolled out by its competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
Reliance Jio to raise mobile call, data charges from December 6 by up to 39%
Mudra loan portfolio forms only 1% of the book, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Income tax refund: 2.10 crore tax refunds of Rs 1.46 lakh crore processed till November 28, says CBDT

Blow to e-pharmacy startups as govt orders a halt to online drug sales, says report

