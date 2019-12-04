Telecom
Reliance Jio to raise mobile call, data charges from December 6 by up to 39%
Updated : December 04, 2019 07:55 PM IST
According to new tariffs, Jio customers will have to pay Rs 555 for 84-day validity and 1.5 GB of data per day.
The company claimed that it has priced all the new plans up to 25 percent cheaper than the new call and data tariff plans rolled out by its competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
