Reliance Jio to focus on subscriber numbers not tariffs
Updated : July 21, 2019 08:40 PM IST
Since its launch in September 2016 Jio has added 33.13 crore subscribers by offering cut-price data plans and free voice calls, along with free music, movies and more. Its arrival has caused upheaval in India's mobile telephony market, forcing some small players out of business while bigger Vodafone and Idea have responded by merging in India.
Jio recently topped Bharti Airtel to become India's second-biggest telecoms operator behind Vodafone Idea.
