  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Business

Reliance Jio-Silver Lake Deal: Here are key things you need to know about the PE fund

Updated : May 04, 2020 11:18 AM IST

On April 22, Facebook bought 9.9 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 43,574 crore. That deal valued Jio at Rs 4.62 lakh crore ($65.95 billion).
On April 30, Reliance Industries said it will achieve zero net debt status ahead of schedule, as it announced its quarterly and annual results.
Reliance Jio-Silver Lake Deal: Here are key things you need to know about the PE fund

You May Also Like

Opening Bell: Market plunges over 4%, Nifty below 9,500; bank index down 1,000 points

Opening Bell: Market plunges over 4%, Nifty below 9,500; bank index down 1,000 points

Adani Ports raises Rs 1,500 cr through NCDs

Adani Ports raises Rs 1,500 cr through NCDs

Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants

Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement