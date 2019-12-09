Telecom
Reliance Jio says its average customer unlikely to ever pay for outgoing calls
Updated : December 09, 2019 12:36 PM IST
The statement comes after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea removed cap on outgoing calls limit outside their network with effect from December 6.
On the same day, Jio rolled out mobile call and data plans priced up to 40 percent higher compared to previous offerings.
The company is offering 1,000 minutes per month (28-day cycle) of free calling every month across all plans.
