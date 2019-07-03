In association with
HPIDFC
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty trade marginally higher led by banking stocks
Asian shares subdued as trade enthusiasm ebbs
Oil prices steady on extended supply cuts, US stocks draw
Rupee opens higher at 68.87 a dollar, bond yields fall
Motilal Oswal
Home Telecom
Technology

Reliance Jio rolls out digital literacy initiative for first-time internet users

Updated : July 03, 2019 09:24 PM IST

Reliance Jio rolls out digital literacy initiative for first-time internet users
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Want to buy smartphones under Rs 15,000? Here's a list of top 10 handsets in July 2019

Want to buy smartphones under Rs 15,000? Here's a list of top 10 handsets in July 2019

Nike withdraws shoe after Kaepernick's criticism

Nike withdraws shoe after Kaepernick's criticism

Wilful defaults in India cross Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2018-19

Wilful defaults in India cross Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2018-19

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV