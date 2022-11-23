English
telecom News

Reliance Jio rolls out 5G services in Pune
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Nov 23, 2022 5:52 PM IST (Updated)

The invited 'Jio welcome offer' users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds. Reliance Jio plans to cover the entire country with 5G services by December 2023 and it has simultaneously started out 5G-enabled Wi-Fi services.

Telecom major Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd on Wednesday said it has launched fifth-generation (5G) services in Pune starting today (November 23).

The invited 'Jio welcome offer' users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1Gbps+ speeds.
The company said it started testing its True 5G network in a city only once a large part of the city was covered by its StandAlone True 5G network, so that Jio customers get good coverage and experience the most advanced Jio 5G network.
Also Read: As Airtel hikes tariffs in two circles, experts believe it will help the sector
"Post the launch of Jio True 5G in 12 cities, a large number of Jio users have enrolled into the Jio Welcome Offer thereby helping Jio with customer and service feedback to create what will be the most advanced 5G network anywhere in the world," a Jio spokesperson said.
Reliance Jio plans to cover the entire country with 5G services by December 2023 and it has simultaneously started out 5G-enabled Wi-Fi services.
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
