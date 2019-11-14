Reliance Jio revises Rs 149 prepaid plan. Here's how it compares with Airtel and Vodafone

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has revised its Rs 149 recharge plan, introducing free IUC (interconnect usage charge) voice calls in the new Rs 149 plan. The Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan was one of the oldest and most favoured plans by Jio users. It earlier came with 42 GB data, unlimited voice calls and SMSs for a validity of 28 days.

Jio has now converted the Rs 149 plan into "all-in-one" plans. It now comes with 24 days of validity and offers 36 GB data. The company has also added 300 minutes of free IUC calls in the plan. So while the calls from Jio to Jio network remain free, the customers will get 300 minutes of free calls from Jio to another network after which a charge of 6 paise per minute will be levied.

The plan also includes 100 SMSs a day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. To make calls to non-Jio numbers, users can buy top-up vouchers starting from Rs 10. Each such Rs 10 voucher comes with free 1 GB data.

Here's a comparison of Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid plan with similar offerings from its rivals Airtel and Vodafone:

Airtel Rs 129 prepaid recharge plan

The Rs 129 plan from Airtel has a validity of 28 days and it offers a total of 2 GB data. The telecom operator under this plan offers unlimited calls on any network coupled with 300 national SMSs.

The prepaid plan also gives users access to the Airtel Xstream App with which they can watch live TV channels, movies as well as television shows. Apart from these, users get immediate access to Wynk music app with free downloads.

Airtel Rs 169 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel’s Rs 169 plan, comes with a validity of 28 days 1 GB data each day. It also offers unlimited calls on all the networks with no IUC. Under the plan, users can send 100 SMSs per day. Additionally it also gives users access to Airtel Xstream app and Wynk.

Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone’s Rs 129 plan, which has validity of 28 days, offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. It also gives users 300 national SMSs and provides 2 GB 4G or 3G data service.

Vodafone Rs 139 prepaid plan

With validity of 28 days, the Rs 139 plan of Vodafone, offers 3 GB data and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Users get 300 national SMSs under this plan.

Vodafone Rs 149 prepaid plans

Vodafone’s Rs 149 plan, which is available in Delhi/NCR circle, has a validity of 21 days. It offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls without IUC. Users can avail 1 GB 4G or 3G data each day. It also comes with 100 SMSs per day.

Vodafone Rs 169 prepaid plans

With a validity of 28 days, the Rs 169 plan of Vodafone offers 1 GB 3G or 4G data each day. It also gives unlimited local, STD and roaming calls without IUC. Along with 100 SMSs each day, this plan lets users enjoy unlimited and free access to Vodafone PLAY app.