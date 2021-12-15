Reliance Jio launches Re 1 plan, the cheapest in India; here are all details

Reliance Jio has just launched the cheapest prepaid cellular recharge plan in the country. The new plan, which costs Re 1 and comes with a validity of 30 days, offers users 100MB of data. Once a user hits the data cap, the browsing speed will be reduced to 64kbps.

Reliance Jio users can purchase the plan on the official website. The cheapest plan -- from any telecom major -- is perfect for those who use minimal data and do not want to pay any more than they need to.

The Re 1 plan can be found under the “Value" section, which is part of the “Other Plans" tab in the MyJio smartphone app.

The best part of this plan is that, should a user recharge 10 times with this plan, they stand to gain 1GB of data for just Rs10 -- a steal of a deal any which way you look at it.

This will come as welcome news as last month, Reliance Jio, had increased the tariffs of its prepaid unlimited plans after market rivals Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The base plan, after the hike, now costs Rs 91 instead of Rs 75, and offers 3GB of data and 50 SMSes for 28 days.

The plan which earlier cost Rs 129 now costs Rs 155. This comes with a validity of 28 days. Users can enjoy 2GB of data during this period. The plan also offers 300 SMS. Next in line are the Rs 179 (earlier Rs 149), Rs 239 (earlier Rs 199), and Rs 299 (earlier Rs249). All these plans offer up to 28 days of validity and 2GB of data. Plans that offered twice the validity of 58 days -- Rs 399 and Rs 499 -- now cost Rs 479 and Rs 533, respectively, and offer up to 2GB of internet data per day.