Reliance Jio Q4 results preview: Absence of tariff hike is slowing down growth rate

Reliance Industries’ telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm is likely to witness modest revenue growth, the lowest in the last seven quarters, for the January to March 2023 period, a CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts suggests.
Analysts say the telecom company, due to report its earnings for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal on April 21, will see slow growth for the three month period under review due to absence of tariff hike. Even as Jio is getting aggressive on postpaid and broadband, the move hasn’t moved the needle for the company, they said.
The CNBC-TV18 poll expects Jio to post a sequential revenue growth of 1.8 percent to Rs 23,410 crore while the margin may go up 40 basis points. The telecom’s profit after tax (PAT) is expected to come in 2.5 percent than the previous quarter at Rs 4,757 crore and the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to come in marginally higher at 52.6 percent.
The company added 1.65 million subscribers in the month of January 2023, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). For Q4, the Street assumes the telco would have added 5-6 million subscribers compared to 5.3 million in Q3.
Jio’s average revenue per user (ARPU) for the March 31, 2023 ended quarter is seen at Rs 178, marginally lower from Rs 178.2 in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) traction is seen strong.
