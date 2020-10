Reliance Jio has reported its second-quarter numbers. RIL's telecom & digital subsidiary's net profit rose 12.9 percent to Rs 2,844 crore from Rs 2,520 crore while revenue reported a growth of 5.6 percent to Rs 17,481 crore from Rs 16,557 crore when compared quarterly.

Jio Q4FY19 Q1FY20 Q2FY20 Q3FY20 Q4FY20 Q1FY21 Q2FY21 Rev (Rs cr) 11106 11679 12354 13968 14835 16557 17481 Rev QOQ % 7.0% 5.16% 5.80% 13.06% 6.21% 11.60% 5.58%

When compared to its peers, the revune growth is a little lower than Bharti Airtel which grew at 7.4 percent. VI (Vodafone India) grew 1.2 percent in the same period.

