Reliance Jio pays Rs 30,791 crore to DoT for prepayment of all deferred liabilities

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd on Wednesday said that it has paid Rs 30,791 crore including accrued interest to the Department of Telecom (DoT) for prepayment of the entire deferred liabilities.

These are liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auctions of year 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2021 through trading of right to use with Bharti Airtel Limited. The company had acquired 585.3 MHz spectrum in the said auctions/trading, said Reliance Jio in a media release today.

The company said that it had executed the first tranche of prepayment in October 2021 for spectrum acquired in auction in 2016.

"Subsequent to Department of Telecom’s decision in the month of December 2021 providing the telcos the flexibility to prepay their deferred spectrum liabilities on any date, RJIL has now prepaid in the month of January 2022, the entire deferred liabilities acquired in auction in the year 2014 and 2015 as well as spectrum acquired through trading," said the telecom company.

The liabilities were due in annual instalments from FY23 to FY35 with interest rate between 9.30 percent and 10 percent p.a. with an average residual period of over seven years.

The prepayments, according to the company, will result in interest cost savings of around Rs 1,200 crore annually at the current interest rates.