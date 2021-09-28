Jio offers cashback up to 20% on prepaid plans starting Rs 249; details here

The offer is valid only on Rs 249, Rs 555, and Rs 599 prepaid plans. The cashback will be credited to the user's account and can be used for future recharges.

Ahead of the festive season, Reliance Jio has introduced pocket-friendly changes to its recharge plans. Users who get a recharge done via the MyJio app or through the official website (Jio.com) will be awarded a cashback of up to 20%. The offer is valid only on Rs 249, Rs 555, and Rs 599 prepaid plans.

The offer is already live on the company's website and is available to all.

What's the offer?

The Rs 249 recharge:

It comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. Users get 2GB per day data, following which, the telecom operator caps the speed to 64 Kbps. The plan has 28 days of validity.

The Rs 555 recharge: This plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. However, the validity is 84 days. Users get 1.5GB per day data, following which, Jio caps the speed to 64 Kbps.

The Rs 599 recharge: Besides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day, the plan offers 2GB per day data, following which, Jio caps the speed to 64 Kbps. The plan has 84 days of validity.

All these plans come with free subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Earlier this month, Jio had also announced 10 GB extra data for free with three of its recharge plans — Rs 499, Rs 888, and Rs 2,599.

The Rs 499 Jio prepaid plan offers 3GB per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a Disney+Hotstar mobile subscription for 28 days.

Similarly, the Rs 888 Jio prepaid plan comes bundled with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 2 GB per day, and a Disney+Hotstar mobile subscription for 84 days.

Meanwhile, the Rs 2,599 plan carries benefits like unlimited voice calls, 2GB per day, 100 SMS per day, and a Disney+Plus Hotstar Mobile subscription for 365 days.

(Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.