Reliance Jio net adds 30.4 lakh users in May, Bharti Airtel net adds 13.3 lakh users

Reliance Jio net adds 30.4 lakh users in May, Bharti Airtel net adds 13.3 lakh users
1 Min Read
Profile image

Aug 1, 2023 12:36:26 PM IST

Reliance Jio saw a net addition of 30.4 lakh users in May while Bharti Airtel added 13.3 lakh users while Vodafone Idea’s subscriber count reduced by 28.9 lakh, TRAI data shows

Reliance Jio saw a net addition of 30.4 lakh users in May while Bharti Airtel added 13.3 lakh users while Vodafone Idea’s subscriber count reduced by 28.9 lakh, data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed on August 1.

More details to be added shortly
Reliance JioTRAIVodafone Idea (VIL)

