Reliance Jio has launched a new quarterly Work-from-Home plan for its pre-paid customers across the country, offering the users 3GB per day high-speed data for 84 days at Rs 999. The new Rs 999 work-from-home plan, which effectively reduces the price of 1GB data to just four rupees, was introduced on Friday along with additional benefits. This includes free and unlimited voice calls from Jio-to-Jio and landline, 3,000 minutes of voice calls from Jio-to-other mobile and 100 SMSes per day.

After exhausting the 3GB per day limit, the plan will still provide users unlimited data at 64 Kbps speed. The plan is bundled with a complimentary subscription to JioApps.

“Ever since lockdown, the need for high-speed data has increased, many people have started working from home and also have been looking for more entertainment. Considering the need, Jio came up with this new quarterly Work-from-Home plan,” the telecom giant stated.

Other plans announced by Jio earlier for those working from home include an annual plan of 2GB/day offering 33 percent more value at Rs 2399. Jio also offers 1.5GB per day for Rs 2121 with 336 days of validity.