Reliance Jio launches 'All in One' plans. Check price and other details

Reliance Jio has launched “all-in-one” data plans, offering attractive prices on data recharges. A one-month plan by Jio is priced at Rs 222. It comes gives 2 GB internet per day and free unlimited calling on the Jio network.

The two-month plan costs Rs 333 with the same benefits, while the three-month plan is priced at Rs 444.

Jio’s new plans offer better value for money over their existing plans. The earlier three-month plan cost Rs 448 but it has now come down to Rs 444, while the two-month plan has come down to Rs 333 from Rs 396 earlier.

Reliance Jio data plans