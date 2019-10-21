Business
Reliance Jio launches 'All in One' plans. Check price and other details
Updated : October 21, 2019 02:16 PM IST
Reliance Jio has launched “all-in-one” data plans, offering attractive prices on data recharges.
A one-month plan by Jio is priced at Rs 222.
It comes gives 2 GB internet per day and free unlimited calling on the Jio network.
