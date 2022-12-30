The Jio True 5G launch is in line with the announcement made by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Shri Mahakaal Mahalok Ujjain on 14th December 2022. In his speech, he had said that Jio would launch its 5G services in Indore and Bhopal before the end of 2022.

Reliance Jio on Thursday launched its True 5G services in Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. With the launch, Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator in MP to launch 5G services in the city of Indore and Bhopal.

The Jio True 5G launch is in line with the announcement made by Madhya Pradesh chief m inister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Shri Mahakaal Mahalok Ujjain on December 14, 2022. In his speech, he said Jio would launch its 5G services in Indore and Bhopal before the end of 2022.

"The launch of Jio True 5G confirms Jio’s commitment and supports the technology readiness for the upcoming 17 th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Global Investor Summit to be held in Indore in January 2023," Jio said in a statement.

Starting today, Jio users in the city of Indore and Bhopal will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Commenting on the launch, a Jio Spokesperson said that " We are proud to rollout 5G in Indore and Bhopal ahead of the Pravas i Bharatiya Divas and the Global Investor Summit in January 2023 . Jio True 5G is the only 5G service to be available in these cities and we honoured our commitment to the Hon’ble CM regarding the launch of True 5G services in the state."

Reliance said Indore and Bhopal are important destination s in MP with a special focus on education, tourism, and industrial growth.

"As the leading operator i n MP, Jio has invested Rs. 4 , 420 C rore for the deployment of its True 5G network in MP, which is 68 percent of the total 5G spectrum investment by the industry.

"B y January 2023, Jio will launch its Jio True 5G services in other major cities like Jabalpur, and Gwalior. In addition, every town, taluka of Madhya Pradesh will be able to enjoy Jio True 5G services in by the end of December 2023," the statement added.