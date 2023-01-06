hometelecom News

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri taking the total coverage to 72 cities

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri taking the total coverage to 72 cities

Additionally Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Reliance Jio has launched its True 5G services in 4 more cities. In a press release the company mentioned launching 5G services in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri.

This has taken the the total number of True 5G cities covered under Reliance Jio to 72.
With this launch, Jio extends its True 5G coverage in Madhya Pradesh, close to prestigious events such as Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Invest MP - Global Investor Summit in Indore. The launch makes Reliance Jio the only operator in MP to launch 5G services across all prominent large cities, including the state capital, Bhopal, and Indore.
Also read: Reliance AGM 2022: From Jio 5G roadmap to new energy — top announcements by Mukesh Ambani
Having launched True 5G in Punjab last week, Jio is the only operator to launch 5G services in Ludhiana.
Also read: Reliance Jio launches 5G true services in Indore, Bhopal
''We are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G in four more cities. Jio is the operator of choice for users in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio’s continued commitment to the people of these states,” said a Jio spokesperson in the press release.
Jio plans to launch its True 5G services in every town, taluka of India by the end of December 2023.
Also read: Jio, Airtel 5G services launched in Bhubaneswar

