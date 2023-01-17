Reliance Jio launches 5G services in 16 more cities

In most of these locations, Reliance Jio is now the first and only operator to introduce 5G services. Jio customers in these cities are urged to take advantage of the Jio Welcome Offer, which launches today and gives them unlimited data at speeds of up to 1 Gbps+ for no extra charge.

Telecom company Reliance Jio on Tuesday, January 17, announced the launch of its True 5G services across 16 more cities. The business stated in a press release that the services will be made available in Kakinada, Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Silchar (Assam), Davanagere, Shivamogga, Bidar, Hospet, Gadag-Betageri (Karnataka), Malappuram, Palakkad, Kottayam, Kannur (Kerala), Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Nizamabad, Khammam (Telangana), and Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh).

In most of these locations, Reliance Jio is now the first and only operator to introduce 5G services. Jio customers in these cities are urged to take advantage of the Jio Welcome Offer, which launches today and gives them unlimited data at speeds of up to 1 Gbps+ for no extra charge.

Commenting on the occasion, a Jio Spokesperson said, "We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G services in 16 additional cities across 7 states, taking the total count to 134 cities. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023."

Jio plans to launch its True 5G services in every town, taluka of India by the end of December 2023.

