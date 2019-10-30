#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Business

Reliance Jio lashes out at COAI: Here are the top 5 highlights from the letter

Updated : October 30, 2019 07:15 PM IST

Jio has taken strong exception to the COAI dispatching a late-night communication to the government
Jio has said it disagrees with the "threatening and blackmailing tone" of COAI
Jio has said that COAI's observations were not only factually incorrect and unwarranted
Reliance Jio lashes out at COAI: Here are the top 5 highlights from the letter
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV