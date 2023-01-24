Reliance Jio announces largest ever launch of True 5G services across 50 cities

The 50 cities where the the Jio True 5G services are launching are a part of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal

Telecom company Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced its largest ever roll out of True 5G services across 50 cities in 17 states and Union Territories, making the services available to Jio users in 184 cities in total.

New cities where 5G services will be available:

The 50 cities where the the Jio True 5G services are launching are a part of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal

City State Chittoor Andhra Pradesh Kadapa Andhra Pradesh Narasaraopet Andhra Pradesh Ongole Andhra Pradesh Rajamahendravaram Andhra Pradesh Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh Vizianagaram Andhra Pradesh Nagaon Assam Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Korba Chhattisgarh Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh Panaji Goa Ambala Haryana Bahadurgarh Haryana Hisar Haryana Karnal Haryana Panipat Haryana Rohtak Haryana Sirsa Haryana Sonipat Haryana Dhanbad Jharkhand Bagalkote Karnataka Chikkamagaluru Karnataka Hassan Karnataka Mandya Karnataka Tumakuru Karnataka Alappuzha Kerala Kolhapur Maharashtra Nanded-Waghala Maharashtra Sangli Maharashtra Balasore Odisha Baripada Odisha Bhadrak Odisha Jharsuguda Odisha Puri Odisha Sambalpur Odisha Puducherry Puducherry Amritsar Punjab Bikaner Rajasthan Kota Rajasthan Dharmapuri Tamil Nadu Erode Tamil Nadu Thoothukudi Tamil Nadu Nalgonda Telangana Jhansi Uttar Pradesh Aligarh Uttar Pradesh Moradabad Uttar Pradesh Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh Asansol West Bengal Durgapur West Bengal

In most of these cities, Jio is the first and only 5G operator. Of all the 17 states and Union Territories, Goa, Puducherry and Haryana will get Jio True 5G services from today.

In Kota, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla would be inaugurating the Jio True 5G services. Meanwhile, in the Haryana circle, the state's home minister Anil Vij would inaugurate the services.

Jio welcome offer, speed & outlook for this year

Starting today, users would be invited to the Jio welcome offer and would get unlimited data at up to 1 gbps+ speed, with no additional cost.

"We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world," a Jio spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Jio has stepped up the speed as well as intensity of the rollout across India so that every Jio user can enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in this new year. "The entire nation will be able to enjoy and benefit from Jio True 5G services by December 2023," the spokesperson said.

More about the Jio True 5G network:

It has a standalone 5G architecture that does not depend on the 4G network at all

The largest mix of 5G spectrum across bands — 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, 26 GHz