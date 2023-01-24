English
telecom News

Reliance Jio announces largest ever launch of True 5G services across 50 cities
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 24, 2023 1:52:23 PM IST (Published)

The 50 cities where the the Jio True 5G services are launching are a part of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal

Telecom company Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced its largest ever roll out of True 5G services across 50 cities in 17 states and Union Territories, making the services available to Jio users in 184 cities in total.

New cities where 5G services will be available:
The 50 cities where the the Jio True 5G services are launching are a part of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal
CityState
ChittoorAndhra Pradesh
KadapaAndhra Pradesh
NarasaraopetAndhra Pradesh
OngoleAndhra Pradesh
RajamahendravaramAndhra Pradesh
SrikakulamAndhra Pradesh
VizianagaramAndhra Pradesh
NagaonAssam
BilaspurChhattisgarh
KorbaChhattisgarh
RajnandgaonChhattisgarh
PanajiGoa
AmbalaHaryana
BahadurgarhHaryana
HisarHaryana
KarnalHaryana
PanipatHaryana
RohtakHaryana
SirsaHaryana
SonipatHaryana
DhanbadJharkhand
BagalkoteKarnataka
ChikkamagaluruKarnataka
HassanKarnataka
MandyaKarnataka
TumakuruKarnataka
AlappuzhaKerala
KolhapurMaharashtra
Nanded-WaghalaMaharashtra
SangliMaharashtra
BalasoreOdisha
BaripadaOdisha
BhadrakOdisha
JharsugudaOdisha
PuriOdisha
SambalpurOdisha
PuducherryPuducherry
AmritsarPunjab
BikanerRajasthan
KotaRajasthan
DharmapuriTamil Nadu
ErodeTamil Nadu
ThoothukudiTamil Nadu
NalgondaTelangana
JhansiUttar Pradesh
AligarhUttar Pradesh
MoradabadUttar Pradesh
SaharanpurUttar Pradesh
AsansolWest Bengal
DurgapurWest Bengal
In most of these cities, Jio is the first and only 5G operator.  Of all the 17 states and Union Territories, Goa, Puducherry and Haryana will get Jio True 5G services from today.
In Kota, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla would be inaugurating the Jio True 5G services. Meanwhile, in the Haryana circle, the state's home minister Anil Vij would inaugurate the services.
Jio welcome offer, speed & outlook for this year
Starting today, users would be invited to the Jio welcome offer and would get unlimited data at up to 1 gbps+ speed, with no additional cost.
"We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world," a Jio spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that Jio has stepped up the speed as well as intensity of the rollout across India so that every Jio user can enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in this new year. "The entire nation will be able to enjoy and benefit from Jio True 5G services by December 2023," the spokesperson said.
More about the Jio True 5G network: 
  • It has a standalone 5G architecture that does not depend on the 4G network at all
  • The largest mix of 5G spectrum across bands — 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, 26 GHz
  • Carrier Aggregation, an advanced technology that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway”
    • Also Read: Reliance Jio Q3 Results: Telco registers over 50% margin for the fourth consecutive quarter
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    X