Reliance Jio introduces Independence Day 2022 offer worth Rs 3,000

Telecom major Reliance Jio has announced its new Jio Independence Day 2022 Offer for its prepaid users in India. The Rs 2,999 Jio recharge will give users free benefits worth Rs 3,000, along with a free streaming subscription for a year and access to other Jio Suite apps. Here are all the details of the Jio Independence Day 2022 Offer.

JIO Independence Day 2022 Offer

In addition to Rs 3,000 worth of free benefits, the plan includes 2.5GB of high-speed 4G data per day, which means 912.5 GB of data in a year and a one-year Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plan. However, after consumption of the high-speed data, the speed will drop to 64 kbps. With this plan, users also get 75GB of additional data.

Users will also benefit from free 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling benefits with this plan.

Access to multiple Jio suite of apps like JioSecurity, JioCloud, JioTV, JioCinema and more are also included. In addition, Rs 2,250 worth of benefits is also included in the offer, like Rs 750 off on Ajio, Netmeds and Ixigo.

You can get this special Jio prepaid plan right away by heading to the official Jio website or using the MyJio app to recharge with this prepaid plan.

Reliance Jio was in the news recently for being the highest bidder in the recently-concluded spectrum auction and is set to roll out 5G services pan by the end of this year.

Market veteran Rakesh Jhunjhunwala recently said India should be grateful to Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani for revolutionising the telecommunication sector and fast-tracking the digitisation process.