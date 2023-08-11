CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometelecom NewsReliance Jio Independence Day Offer: Unlimited calling and 912GB data with Rs 2,999 annual recharge plan

Reliance Jio Independence Day Offer: Unlimited calling and 912GB data with Rs 2,999 annual recharge plan

Reliance Jio Independence Day Offer: Unlimited calling and 912GB data with Rs 2,999 annual recharge plan
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 11, 2023 3:19:48 PM IST (Published)

The customers can get 2.5GB of high-speed data per day, after which data remains unlimited at 64kbps. This offer also grants subscribers exclusive access to JioCloud, JioTV, and JioCinema without any additional charges.

Reliance Jio has unveiled an exciting offer for its customers ahead of the Independence Day celebration on August 15. The company has introduced a special Independence Day 2023 offer packed with incredible data and calling benefits with a bunch of free gifts worth Rs 5,800.

Under its limited period Independence Day Offer Reliance Jio provides an annual recharge plan priced at Rs 2,999 along with other benefits. The Independence Day offer brings unlimited calling, an extensive 912GB of data and 100 SMS per day.
The customers can get 2.5GB of high-speed data per day, after which data remains unlimited at 64kbps. This offer also grants subscribers exclusive access to JioCloud, JioTV, and JioCinema without incurring any additional charges. Importantly, this offer extends its benefits to users of Jio's 5G services.
Reliance Jio has also partnered with leading service providers to extend discounts on everyday services. You can enjoy Rs 100 discount on Swiggy orders exceeding Rs 249. Additionally, the offer facilitates savings of up to Rs 1,500 on flight bookings through the Yatra platform, along with a 15 percent discount (up to Rs 4,000) on domestic hotel bookings via Yatra.
For fashion enthusiasts, there will be a Rs 200 discount on Ajio orders valued Rs 999 or above, which is applicable to select products. Online shoppers can rejoice with a 20 percent discount on orders above Rs 999, along with extra NMS Supercash on Netmeds purchases. Additionally, the promotion offers tech consumers a flat 10 percent discount on selected home appliances and audio equipment sold at Reliance Digital outlets.
For users eager to capitalise on these perks, recharging with the Rs 2,999 prepaid plan is easy. Through the MyJio app or the Jio website, customers can select the plan that bears the Independence Day offer tag. Once chosen, simply make the payment which will then pave the way for immediate access to all the benefits through the MyJio app.
Furthermore, Reliance Industries is gearing up for its much-anticipated Annual General Meeting on August 28. Industry insiders anticipate the conglomerate will introduce new Jio 5G plans, signalling a significant step in India's connectivity landscape, according to reports.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Reliance Jio

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance

Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance

Aug 11, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Lok Sabha passes Bills amending GST laws — 28% tax on online gaming and other proposals explained

Lok Sabha passes Bills amending GST laws — 28% tax on online gaming and other proposals explained

Aug 11, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Beyond Binaries | 'Quit INDIA' slogan against opposition alliance— this might leave a bad taste in BJP's mouth

Beyond Binaries | 'Quit INDIA' slogan against opposition alliance— this might leave a bad taste in BJP's mouth

Aug 11, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more

Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more

Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X