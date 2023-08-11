The customers can get 2.5GB of high-speed data per day, after which data remains unlimited at 64kbps. This offer also grants subscribers exclusive access to JioCloud, JioTV, and JioCinema without any additional charges.

Reliance Jio has unveiled an exciting offer for its customers ahead of the Independence Day celebration on August 15. The company has introduced a special Independence Day 2023 offer packed with incredible data and calling benefits with a bunch of free gifts worth Rs 5,800.

Under its limited period Independence Day Offer Reliance Jio provides an annual recharge plan priced at Rs 2,999 along with other benefits. The Independence Day offer brings unlimited calling, an extensive 912GB of data and 100 SMS per day.

The customers can get 2.5GB of high-speed data per day, after which data remains unlimited at 64kbps. This offer also grants subscribers exclusive access to JioCloud, JioTV, and JioCinema without incurring any additional charges. Importantly, this offer extends its benefits to users of Jio's 5G services.

Reliance Jio has also partnered with leading service providers to extend discounts on everyday services. You can enjoy Rs 100 discount on Swiggy orders exceeding Rs 249. Additionally, the offer facilitates savings of up to Rs 1,500 on flight bookings through the Yatra platform, along with a 15 percent discount (up to Rs 4,000) on domestic hotel bookings via Yatra.

For fashion enthusiasts, there will be a Rs 200 discount on Ajio orders valued Rs 999 or above, which is applicable to select products. Online shoppers can rejoice with a 20 percent discount on orders above Rs 999, along with extra NMS Supercash on Netmeds purchases. Additionally, the promotion offers tech consumers a flat 10 percent discount on selected home appliances and audio equipment sold at Reliance Digital outlets.

For users eager to capitalise on these perks, recharging with the Rs 2,999 prepaid plan is easy. Through the MyJio app or the Jio website, customers can select the plan that bears the Independence Day offer tag. Once chosen, simply make the payment which will then pave the way for immediate access to all the benefits through the MyJio app.