Reliance Jio free Wi-Fi calling service: Know key features and how to activate

Reliance Jio on Wednesday launched voice and video calling service over Wi-Fi and it will be available on the largest ecosystem of handsets. The free Wi-Fi calling service will allow Reliance Jio users to switch seamlessly from LTE to Wi-Fi-based calling when they are at home or office. Reliance Jio said it has started from January 7 and will be made available across the country by January 16.

Reliance Jio, a unit of Reliance Industries, said it has been "testing this service over the past few months to provide a robust experience to every customer at launch".

Reliance Jio Director Akash Ambani said, "At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio Wi-Fi calling will further enhance every Jio consumer's voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India's-first all VoLTE network."

Key features

* Reliance Jio customers can use any Wi-Fi network for Jio Wi-Fi-calling.

* The voice and video calls will seamlessly switch-over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi.

* Jio VoWifi will work even in roaming and you don’t need a separate app or any log-in process to use it.

* Jio Wi-Fi calling supports over 150 devices. You can check here

* The service is free.

How to activate Wi-Fi calling

* Apple iPhones

Go to Settings > Mobile Data > WiFi Calling > Enable.

* Samsung:

Enable WiFi calling from quick settings.

* OnePlus

Go to settings > WiFi & Internet > Sim & Network > Sim 1 / Sim 2 > WiFi Calling > Enable.

* Xiaomi

Settings > Sim Cards & Mobile Network > Jio > Make calls using WiFi > Enable

* Other

Enable WiFi calling from network settings.

Disclaimer: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.