Reliance Jio free Wi-Fi calling service: Know key features and how to activate
Updated : January 09, 2020 11:51 AM IST
Reliance Jio Wi-Fi calling service was started from January 7 and will be made available across the country by January 16. Here are the key features and how to activate the service:
Reliance Jio customers can use any Wi-Fi network for Jio Wi-Fi-calling.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more