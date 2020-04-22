Business Reliance Jio-Facebook deal: Here are all the companies Jio has invested in so far Updated : April 22, 2020 09:29 AM IST Haptik is a startup offering conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Jio bought 87 percent stake in the company last year for nearly Rs 700 crore. Reliance Jio in 2018 bought music streaming app Saavn and integrated it with JioMusic. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365