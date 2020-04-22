  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex opens over 200 points higher, Nifty above 9,000; RIL gains
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens weaker at 76.90 against dollar
Home Telecom
Business

Reliance Jio-Facebook deal: A look at how Jio has been increasing audience reach in India

Updated : April 22, 2020 11:25 AM IST

As one of the largest countries in the world, India is home to some of Facebook’s most thriving communities on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.
The US follows India at distant second position as the country has 180 million Facebook users.
Digitalisation has become more important than ever and Indians have realized it after the disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Reliance Jio-Facebook deal: A look at how Jio has been increasing audience reach in India

You May Also Like

After FB deal, Jio's value pegged at 1.7x of Bharti Airtel mcap, 41x of Vodafone Idea

After FB deal, Jio's value pegged at 1.7x of Bharti Airtel mcap, 41x of Vodafone Idea

Experts discuss US President Donald Trump's new immigration ban

Experts discuss US President Donald Trump's new immigration ban

Challenging times for IT sector, may witness growth in Q4: Envisinon Capital

Challenging times for IT sector, may witness growth in Q4: Envisinon Capital

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement