Reliance Jio dominates mobile subscriber market, Bharti Airtel trails behind

In April, Jio added a remarkable 3.04 million mobile users, while Airtel reported only 76,328 additions due to recent tariff hikes. Vi continued to struggle, losing nearly 3 million customers, which further reduced its mobile user base to 233.75 million by the end of April.

Reliance Jio has outperformed Bharti Airtel in gaining new mobile subscribers in April 2023, according to the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). The data suggests that more users are shifting from Vodafone Idea (Vi) to Jio.

Trai's data revealed that Jio's mobile user base grew to 433.27 million in April, while Airtel's remained stable at 370.98 million. India's overall mobile user base slightly decreased by 0.07 percent to approximately 1.143 billion. The wireless tele-density also experienced a marginal drop from 82.46 percent in March to 82.34 percent in April.