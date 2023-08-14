Reliance Jio completes nationwide mmWave 5G rollout

Reliance Jio said it has fulfilled rollout obligations in all 22 areas ahead of schedule, using 1,000 MHz allocation in the 26 GHz band for True-5G millimetre wave tech, with pan-India 5G coverage planned by the year-end.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) announced on Monday that it has successfully fulfilled its minimum rollout obligations in all 22 Licensed Service Areas (LSAs), encompassing various spectrum bands, well ahead of schedule. These accomplishments were in accordance with the terms outlined for the spectrum allocation, which was granted on August 17, 2022.

By July 19, 2023, RJIL had submitted the necessary details to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for Phase 1 minimum rollout compliance. Subsequently, all required DoT testing was completed across the circles by August 11, 2023, the company said in a press release.

RJIL said that with a 1,000 MHz allocation in the millimeter wave band (26 GHz) across all 22 circles, it is "uniquely positioned" to cater to enterprise applications and deliver top-quality streaming services.

Of particular significance is the deployment of the world's first-ever FR2 StandAlone mmWave technology rollout at a commercial scale. Developed indigenously, this True-5G millimeter wave technology effectively extends the advantages of low latency and high throughput to the mmWave spectrum through a 5G standalone core, RJIL said. Enterprises, ranging from banks and education centres to hospitals and government establishments, have already harnessed the power of this technology. Notably, speeds of up to 2 Gbps have been consistently achieved, it added.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, "With our unwavering dedication and rigorous efforts since acquiring 5G spectrum last August, we are steadfast in delivering pan-India 5G coverage by the end of this year. This monumental achievement solidifies India's prominence on the global 5G landscape."