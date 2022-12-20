Hometelecom news

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel’s rising active subscribers bode well for tariff outlook: Analysts

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel’s rising active subscribers bode well for tariff outlook: Analysts

3 Min(s) Read

By Kanishka Sarkar  Dec 20, 2022 1:11:13 PM IST (Updated)

In October, the telecom sector's active subscriber base growth was led by Jio, which witnessed an 8-month-high active subscriber addition of 4.9 million, while Bharti and Vodafone Idea lost one million and half a million active subscribers each.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

IST7 Min(s) Read

Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava says auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate

IST3 Min(s) Read

The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout

IST3 Min(s) Read

How Gujarat is spearheading India's solar power boom

IST3 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Bharti AirtelReliance JioTRAIVoda Idea

Next Article

Reliance Jio adds over 14 lakh subscribers in October, Vodafone Idea loses 35 lakh