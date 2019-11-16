#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Business

Reliance Jio bats for zero call connect charges, says non-implementation to hurt service affordability

Updated : November 16, 2019 12:34 PM IST

Nahata questioned data being shown by telecom operators and alleged that the subscriber traffic is being diverted to 2G, 3G network to show the cost of voice is high.
Airtel said that IUC should not come down to zero and the BAK regime should be postponed by at least three years.
Reliance Jio bats for zero call connect charges, says non-implementation to hurt service affordability
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Jawa Perak Bobber launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.94 lakh

Jawa Perak Bobber launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.94 lakh

Vodafone Idea analysts’ concall: Govt wants to see 3 private players & 1 public player, says CEO

Vodafone Idea analysts’ concall: Govt wants to see 3 private players & 1 public player, says CEO

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV