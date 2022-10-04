Reliance Jio announces True 5G launch, to kick off beta run in 4 cities

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini Reliance Jio True 5G launch: The Jio True 5G Welcome Offer is being launched on Dussehra in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi for Jio users, by invitation. These customers will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio, on Tuesday, October 4, announced the beta trial of its True 5G services on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra for Jio users in four cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

As Jio's True-5G network is getting ready in these metros, Jio’s welcome offer will enable its invited customers to trial True-5G services and provide service and user-experience feedback.

The Jio True 5G welcome offer is being launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi for Jio users, by invitation. These customers will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds.

Also Read: IKIO Lighting files papers with SEBI to raise funds through IPO

The beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready. Users will continue to avail of this beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer, the company said.

Invited 'Jio Welcome Offer' users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

Jio is also working with all handset brands to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with Jio True 5G services so that customers have the most comprehensive range of 5G devices to choose from.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, "Our Prime Minister has given a clarion call for accelerated roll-out of 5G across India to realise the full potential of a Digital India. In response, Jio has prepared an ambitious and the fastest-ever 5G roll-out plan for a country of our size."

He said Jio 5G will be the world's most advanced 5G network, built for every Indian by Indians. By embracing 5G, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many such sectors, with the promise of enabling a better life for every Indian.

The company said Jio True 5G has an advanced 5G network with zero dependencies on the 4G network. It also has powerful functionalities like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing, and network slicing.

Disclaimer: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.