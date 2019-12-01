#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
Reliance Jio announces new All-In-One tariff plans

Updated : December 01, 2019 07:50 PM IST

Reliance Jio on Sunday introduced new All-In-One plans with unlimited voice and data, effective from December 6.
The company said that the new plans will be 40 percent more expensive but will bring users 300 percent more benefits.
In its release the company added that it is determined to strengthen the telecom sector in the country.
cnbc two logos
