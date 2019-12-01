Reliance Jio announces new All-In-One tariff plans

Reliance Jio on Sunday introduced new All-In-One plans with unlimited voice and data, effective from December 6. The company said that the new plans will be 40 percent more expensive but will bring users 300 percent more benefits.

“Jio will be introducing new All-In-One plans with unlimited voice and data. These plans will have a fair usage policy for calls to other mobile networks. The new plans will be effective from December 6,” the company said in a statement announcing the new plans.

It further added that the new plans will be 40 percent more expensive but will offer up to 300 percent more benefits to users.

>> Airtel releases new tariff plans effective December 3. Check details here

“Although, the new All-In-One plans will be priced up to 40 percent higher, staying true to its promise of being customer first, Jio customers will get up to 300 percent more benefits.”

In its release the company added that it is determined to strengthen the telecom sector in the country.

>> Vodafone Idea to raise mobile call, data charges from December 3

“Jio is determined to: 1. Strengthen the telecom sector, 2. At all times, keep consumers at the center of everything, 3. Benefit Indian consumers and take measures including appropriate increase in tariffs in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments.”

The announcement follows similar moves by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel on Sunday.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com