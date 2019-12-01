Business
Reliance Jio announces new All-In-One tariff plans
Updated : December 01, 2019 07:50 PM IST
Reliance Jio on Sunday introduced new All-In-One plans with unlimited voice and data, effective from December 6.
The company said that the new plans will be 40 percent more expensive but will bring users 300 percent more benefits.
In its release the company added that it is determined to strengthen the telecom sector in the country.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more